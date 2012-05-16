Raycom Upgrades Volicon Observer Fleet



BURLINGTON, MASS.: Volicon announced that Raycom Media is upgrading its Observer digital video monitoring and logging system deployment so that all 48 of the group’s stations can use the Observer not only for monitoring, compliance, and ad verification, but also for new applications including competitive analysis, loudness monitoring, and NAVE monitoring. At the same time, senior group executives and consultants will continue to use a central Observer server to access live and recorded feeds from a total of 158 stations, including their own stations and competitors across the country and beyond.



Volicon Observer systems capture, store, and stream stations’ broadcasted content, offering unlimited simultaneous users 24/7 access to live and recorded content from their desktop computers and smart devices. A loudness monitoring module enables measurement of AC3 dialnorm levels, and the integrated NAVE module monitors Nielsen codes.





