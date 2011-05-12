Raycom Media deploys Chyron BlueNet graphics across its news stations

Raycom Media contracted with Chyron to begin implementing the new Chyron (www.chyron.com) BlueNet graphics workflow at all of its news-producing stations. In a complete overhaul and HD upgrade of its graphics systems, Raycom is outfitting each of these stations with Chyron systems, including two dual-channel LEX3 on-air graphics systems, a CAMIO server and the iSQ remote monitoring and playout application.

Paul McTear, president and CEO at Raycom Media, said Chyron worked closely with its stations to implement an efficient and cost-effective unified graphics workflow for Raycom's 31 news-producing stations. The company operates 45 television stations in 36 markets and 18 states.

BlueNet leverages Chyron's suite of graphics tools to enable complex broadcast graphics workflows, from the moment a graphic requirement is identified through creation of that graphic to the management and fully automated playout of the completed asset. BlueNet workflows streamline ordering and graphics asset management, collaborative graphics creation, and real-time playout. Integration with AXIS, Chyron's cutting-edge cloud-based services offering, extends the power of BlueNet workflows in getting even the most sophisticated graphics to air quickly and efficiently.

Chyron designed and specified the BlueNet system in collaboration with Raycom's McTear; Dave Folsom, chief technology officer; Susana Schuler, vice president, news; and Anne Adkins, vice president, marketing.

Raycom said it would roll out its new Chyron BlueNet workflow at 26 stations in 2011 and complete the remaining five stations in 2012. The broadcaster will also implement Chyron's AXIS cloud-based graphics production layer in a second stage of its BlueNet implementation.