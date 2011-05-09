Raycom Media Adopts Chyron BlueNet

Raycom Media is implementing the new Chyron BlueNet graphics workflow at all 31 of its news-producing stations. In a complete overhaul and HD upgrade of its graphics systems, Raycom is outfitting each of the stations with Chyron solutions including two dual-channel LEX3 on-air graphics systems, a CAMIO server, and the iSQ remote monitoring and playout application.

"Chyron's close work with us — on both the corporate level and with our individual stations — was critical to the design of an efficient and cost-effective unified graphics workflow for our news-producing stations," said Paul McTear, CEO at Raycom Media. "In addition to providing powerful and sophisticated graphics tools, Chyron offered unique expertise in engineering and an end-to-end solution that could meet our current and future requirements. We feel that the company's commitment to ongoing support and training as we roll out BlueNet also will be valuable in helping us maximize the value of this significant upgrade to our news operations."



BlueNet leverages Chyron's suite of graphics tools to enable complex broadcast graphics workflows, from the moment a graphic requirement is identified through creation of that graphic to the management and fully automated playout of the completed asset. BlueNet workflows streamline ordering and graphics asset management, collaborative graphics creation, and real-time playout. Integration with AXIS, Chyron's cloud-based services offering, extends the power of BlueNet workflows in getting even the most sophisticated graphics to air quickly and efficiently.

"Designing an effective unified workflow for a broadcaster the size of Raycom Media is no small task, and the involvement and commitment of key staff throughout the company's engineering, news, creative services, and promotions departments was vital to this project," said Michael Wellesley-Wesley, president and CEO at Chyron. "We received valuable input from everyone engaged in the process, and we're confident that the resulting BlueNet workflow will yield a dramatic improvement in Raycom's ability to incorporate striking graphics into their live productions and, in turn, deliver an even more competitive on-air product.



Chyron designed and specified the BlueNet system in collaboration with Raycom's Paul McTear, president and CEO; Dave Folsom, chief technology officer; Susana Schuler, vice president, news; and Anne Adkins, vice president, marketing.



Raycom will roll out its new Chyron BlueNet workflow at 26 stations in 2011 and at the remaining five stations in 2012. The broadcaster will implement an AXIS layer in a second stage of its BlueNet implementation.



