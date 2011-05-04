Ramar taps Video Technics for MOS-enabled HD news production

Ramar Communications has selected Video Technics’ NewsFlow solution for digital transition of their stations based out of Lubbock, TX. RAMAR is the parent company of FOX 34, FOX 34 NewsNOW, the FOX AccuWeather Channel, My Lubbock TV, the Lubbock CW and Telemundo Lubbock.

With the NewsFlow system, the team at Ramar can now use its existing Avid and Adobe NLEs with the VT Media Exchange Server and Java Plug-Ins to push and pull content from network-attached storage (NAS). With the embedded VT Proxy Editor MOS Plug-In, operators can also use their existing ENPS newsroom workstations to preview low-resolution media, apply simple edits as needed and seamlessly manage their news rundown in real-time.

Ramar uses Wegener iPump for CNN news and FOX NewsEdge downloads, and then pushes the raw content to the VT Media Exchange server, which automatically imports the media with metadata and generates frame-accurate, low-resolution proxies. VT Director’s MOS-enabled A/B channel play lists run on a primary and backup server. The two three-channel Apella HDS video servers (one record and two playback) and the shared NAS offer enhanced redundancy with automatic caching of ready-for-air content to each local server.