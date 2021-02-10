RailCam Robotic Cams Part of Super Bowl Halftime Show
Five RailCam units were used to capture The Weeknd’s performance
CLIFTON, N.J.—RailCam Robotic Systems had its Super Bowl moment recently, announcing that five of its stabilized tower-rail camera systems were used as part of the live broadcast production of the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show featuring singer The Weeknd.
RailCam provided one Mini-C and four Newton stabilized heads mounted on telescopic towers and rail systems, which were placed around the stage to capture the performance. The moving camera systems are operated live by a cameraman, controlling the towers and rail systems with their feet and the camera pan/tilt/roll with one hand and the zoom/focus with the other.
Brian Sheid, a RailCam Robotic Systems technician, explained why having human operators for these robotic cameras was preferred to pre-programmed camera movement:
“Many people think programmed moves is a great idea until the artist walks faster or stops for a second and the camera keeps on going right past them. Also, the magic behind a robotic camera not looking too robotic, is to have a human operating it.”
Four RailCam technicians installed the robotic camera systems and served as stand bys for the Halftime Show. This was the first Super Bowl assignment for RailCam.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.