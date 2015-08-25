RAI Uses Riedel Fiber Network for 2015 Grio d’Italia

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Traveling from the Italia Riviera to Milan, Italian broadcaster RAI relied on Riedel Communications to provide a fiber-based network supporting real-time distribution of audio, video and communication signals for the 98th Giro d’Italia cycling race. Riedel’s MediorNet Compact Pro and RockNet systems were used to link the announcers’ booth, the finish line, helicopters, and other key production areas for complete race coverage.

Inside an OB van during Grio d'Italia

RAI created a distributed real-time network made up of four fiber rings with the Riedel gear, which in total included 102 fiber links with 712 audio, video and data connections. Connection points included OB trucks; a fleet of vans; the Italian national feed; an edit truck; and a compact mobile unit, which allowed for connections up to 2 km from the main production area.

With Riedel’s network management software, the MediorNet media network and RockNet audio network allowed RAI to configure and reconfigure frames quickly throughout the 21-stage race. Supporting both routing and transport, the Riedel systems enabled RAI to make every signal available at every node as needed.

The 98th Grio d’Italia took place from May 9-31.