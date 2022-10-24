Radiant Post to Open New Manchester Facility

LONDON—Broadcast post production house Radiant Post is expanding its operations with the announcement that it will open a new facility, Radiant North, based in Manchester.

The facility is currently under construction with full opening planned at the end of 2022.

Radiant North will offer the region’s vibrant independent production and network TV sector dedicated picture post, finishing and audio creative services, the company said.

The new 8000 sq ft facility is hosted in a property that is being developed as part of Allied London’s Enterprise City – a media, tech and creative cluster in the heart of Manchester City.

Radiant North will provide full post production services including onsite and remote offline, online and grading using Media Composer Symphony and DaVinci Resolve along with Atmos Dubbing Theatres and V/O facilities. It will also be offering production space for long and short-term hire, the company said.

The move builds upon a pop-up facility Radiant Post opened in 2021 in Deansgate to provide the post production on BBC One shows “Fraud Squad” series 4 and “Moment of Proof” series 2, for longstanding client, Brown Bob Productions.

With the successful completion of those series and with repeat and new commissions for Brown Bob among other clients, Radiant decided to cement its presence in the city.

“I couldn’t be more excited about welcoming everyone to Radiant North,” said Ben Plumb, Director and Owner, Radiant Post. “With the continuing push for programming in the Nations and Regions, more and more of our clients either already have a regional office or are looking to set-up outside of London. It is a move that we have been planning for some time and was initiated by requests from clients wanting to be served with the same quality, team approach and friendliness of Radiant Post but closer to home.”

Radiant Post has worked closely with suppliers ERA on the IT Infrastructure connecting the facility to its data center and London facilities.

Radiant North is the sister company to both Radiant Post Production and Rapid Pictures, two long-established brands in U.K. post based in Shepherds Bush.