Radiant Images and AMD Team on VR Project Loom

LOS ANGELES—With the goal of “empowering virtual reality content creators,” Radiant Images and AMD have announced in a press release that they are collaborating on AMD’s Project Loom, a real-time video stitching technology.

Built off of AMD’s OpenVX computer vision accelerator, Project Loom features an open source stitching engine to allow content creators to finish VR content. The system has the capability to pull in 24 camera feeds at 1080p and 60 FPS and then stitch and output a 360 video in 4K and 30 FPS.

Radiant Images, the LA-based digital cinema developer and rental house, will offer Project Loom to interested productions. In addition, Radiant says it will teach, promote and endorse Project Loom and has announced a project with SuperSphereVR that will use the stitching technology for an upcoming music event.