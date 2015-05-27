QVC Installs Grass Valley Kayenne K-Frame Production Switcher

MONTREAL – QVC, the home shopping network, has finished up a shopping spree of its own, purchasing Grass Valley’s Kayenne K-Frame production switcher for its broadcast facility.

With a K-Frame processing engine, the Kayenne K-Frame Video Production Center delivers mulitformat support, including 1080p level A and B and 4K. The Kayenne K-Frame can also offer up to 192 inputs, 96 outputs and nine M/Es with six full keyers in each. The control panel can be mounted flat or on a banked curve.

The Kayenne K-Frame production switcher will be installed in QVC’s corporate headquarters in West Chester, Penn.

Grass Valley is a television production and content distribution tool provider based out of Montreal.