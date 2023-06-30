QVC and HSN Launch on Amazon Freevee

WEST CHESTER, Pa.—Qurate Retail Group has announced the launch of QVC and HSN linear channels on Amazon Freevee, making QVC and HSN the first and only livestream shopping channels on the service.

In addition to QVC and HSN, Qurate Retail Group will be launching The Big Dish, its first FAST Channel.

QVC and HSN will offer Freevee customers approximately 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, influencers and other interesting personalities, the company reported.

Additionally, Qurate reported that it is bringing its first FAST channel, The Big Dish, to Freevee. The Big Dish currently features a mix of pre-recorded culinary programming from QVC and QVC2.

This summer, The Big Dish will expand to also feature HSN culinary content and original culinary shows from the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming app.

While QVC’s and HSN’s linear channels already exist on multiple FAST services, The Big Dish is Qurate Retail’s first foray into an ad-supported channel.

“By launching our QVC and HSN linear channels on Freevee, we’re bringing these viewers two distinct entertaining and engaging live shopping experiences,” said David Apostolico, senior vice president platform strategy, development and distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group. “The Big Dish adds a more focused video shopping experience for culinary fans and foodies. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into our content and shopping experiences on Freevee.”