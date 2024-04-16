Quickplay: 2024 OTT Solutions `Market Is On Fire’

Following a difficult 2023 market for OTT solutions and technologies that saw considerable economic uncertainty, Quickplay chief business officer Paul Pastor says the 2024 market dramatically rebounded. “The 2024 market is on fire.”

During a review of the OTT business and Quickplay’s business strategies on April 15 at the NAB Show, Pastor noted that Quickplay managed to buck the difficult 2023 market by signing new deals and clients, including agreements with Cogeco, Cannella and several others.

That momentum is providing Quickplay with even more business opportunities in 2024 as companies reevaluate solutions they selected during the pandemic and are looking to outsourcing solutions as a way of improving profitability, Pastor said.

To build on those opportunities, Quickplay CTO Juan Martin described their aggressive push to use generative AI to enhance their solutions, detailing how they have developed innovative natural language search and discovery tools that they are now providing to their clients.

Peter Gonzalez, CTO of the Hispanic media company Cannella also described how they are using Quickplay in their existing and upcoming digital operations. The Quickplay platform provides them with capabilities to grow for the next three to seven years while also offering microservices that allow them to quickly adopt new features, he said.

"Our competitive advantage is speed and innovation," Gonzalez said, adding that Quickplay's solutions were helping them maintain that advantage.