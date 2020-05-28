Quibi Adds AirPlay Capability in Latest Update

LOS ANGELES—Quibi has added a new feature that provides additional viewing capabilities to what was at first supposed to be a mobile-only streaming service. According to Quibi’s Chief Product Officer Tom Conrad, the latest version of Quibi has Apple AirPlay capability for iOS devices.

Conrad announced the news on Twitter, also sharing that they are working to add Chromecast in June.

Sure we designed Quibi for on-the-go, but these days visiting the family room is like a day trip… so AirPlay support is live for iOS in Quibi 1.3. Working hard on Chromecast too which will be available in June.May 26, 2020

This meets the time frame that Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg announced in April, where he said some Quibi users will be able to cast content to TVs in May.

Quibi’s streaming service offers 10-minute episodes of content that were designed to be consumed while people were on the go. But as the coronavirus has limited travel, many subscribers were calling for the ability to watch Quibi’s content on their TVs.