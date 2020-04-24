Quibi to Add TV Casting in May

LOS ANGELES—Quibi is coming to subscribers’ TVs as early as May, according to a report from Reuters. Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg says that the ability to cast content onto a TV will only be available for some users at that time.

Quibi, a new streaming service that offers all its content in 10 minute doses, initially intended to be a mobile-only service, but some early viewers complained about the inability to watch programming on their TVs. This was particularly relevant as Quibi’s launch came during stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.

In addition to the ability to soon watch content on TV, Quibi has announced that since its launch on April 6 , it has had 2.7 million downloads. A week after launch it was at 1.7 million. Katzenberg viewed the numbers as “encouraging,” especially because Quibi is not associated with any prior brand, he told Reuters .

Quibi is currently offering new subscribers 90-day free trials in the U.S. and Canada, after which the subscription will cost either $5 or $8 a month for versions with or without ads, respectively.