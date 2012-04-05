Quantel Powers Detroit’s RingSide Creatives



NEWBURY, ENGLAND: Detroit’s RingSide Creative has purchased Quantel’s Pablo PA, to get the maximum value out of its eQ, iQ and Pablo suites. By handling time-consuming conforms with Pablo PA, RingSide’s main suites will be able to concentrate on purely client-focused work, speeding up the post process. RingSide Creative delivers interactive video and audio branding services to the advertising, entertainment and broadcast industries.







RingSide Senior Editor, Jeff Fleck PA had been used “on a series of web videos for the new Corvette, assembled from a wide range of materials captured on Phantom, Canon 5D, Go Pro, Red Mysterium and stills.



“Conforms were sent to be color corrected on the facility’s iQ’s and quickly returned to the PA for final tweaks and supers. Pablo PA has also assembled and finished a couple of national Jeep commercials in between these assignments, one of which involved removing rain from a night shot in L.A.”