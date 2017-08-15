Pure Broadcast to Continue to Support ESPN College Football Games

SALT LAKE CITY—Pure Broadcast is gearing up for another season of college football with ESPN, as the two sides have renewed their broadcast support truck contract. Pure has worked with ESPN for the last five years, providing broadcast trucks for the network’s top college football games.

The deal will see Pure Broadcast continuing to provide a 53-foot broadcast support truck for the 2017 season. The first game that Pure Broadcast will assist in will be on Sept. 1 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., as Virginia Tech takes on West Virginia.

Pure Broadcast, headquartered in Salt Lake City, service the live sports industry with the deployment of broadcast support trucks and facilities.