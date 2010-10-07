Pulsar TV bases new HD OB vehicle audio on Lawo mc²56 console

In Buenos Aires, Pulsar TV has become an on-the-road user of a Lawo digital audio console. The production company selected the mc²56 for its new HD/3-D OB vehicle.

The first HD, 3G and 3-D broadcast mobile unit in the country, Móvil Freedom is a $6 million dollar investment for Pulsar Televisión. It will become one of the first production specialists to broadcast in HD from Argentina.

The 48ft expandable vehicle carries audio, video and editing facilities onboard. The centrepiece of the audio control area is a 48-fader Lawo mc²56 that offers up to 512 DSP channels and routing capacity up to 8192 crosspoints. A Dallis interface system and two Lawo stage boxes complete the setup.

It was the search for a fiber-optic stage box system that initially brought the Pulsar Televisión engineers to Lawo at the 2010 NAB Show. Other criteria included the need for a console that could handle audio production in all formats from mono to full 7.1 surround in a high-redundancy design.

Delivered by Lawo’s newly appointed representative Viditec, all systems had to be ready in time for the 2010 Women’s Hockey World Cup tournament, to be staged in the newly built Rosario Hockey Stadium. The match between Argentina’s popular women’s team Las Leonas and South Africa was chosen as the inaugural live HD broadcast.

With its ability to broadcast live HD content, the Freedom OB truck is expected to handle a range of broadcast productions from music concerts to sports and other events.