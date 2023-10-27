Public Media Venture Group Unveils Preliminary Lineup for Public Media TechConnect ‘24

The Public Media Venture Group (PMVG) has released its preliminary program for Public Media TechConnect ‘24, which takes place April 11-12, immediately prior to the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas .

"Developed by some of the industry’s most respected leaders, the program is specifically geared toward public media technologists and executive leadership and will also be of interest to broadcasters, technologists, software developers, equipment manufacturers, and others in both commercial and non-commercial sectors," the organization, a nonprofit business development consortium of 25 leading public media organizations said. "The 2024 conference will focus on over-the-air and online content delivery optimization, IP- and cloud-based facility design, cybersecurity, technical staffing, NextGen TV, business and service opportunities for broadcasters, and much more.

Check out the preliminary program here.

Registration opens Nov. 1, 2023.