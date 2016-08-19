PSSI Ready for College Football Broadcasts

VAN NUYS, CALIF.—A large number of the networks that will be bringing college football to fans this season are taking a play from the same playbook, utilizing PSSI live transmission services. PSSI Global Services says it is preparing more than 40 trucks and uplink systems to assist satellite transmissions for CBS, Fox, ESPN stations and DirecTV’s Mobile Studio.

Networks will rely on PSSI for multi-channel transmission services, as the company has the ability to transmit 10 channels on a single satellite transponder. PSSI is also upgrading its C-Band and multiplexing-capable trucks, offering at least 12 at-home-ready C-Band trucks for the upcoming season.

In addition, PSSI has announced it has worked in collaboration with Intelsat on the PRISM technology, for simultaneous transmission of two-way data via satellite, providing Voice Over Internet Protocol and accelerated high-speed IP data. PRISM has been equipped in PSSI’s fleet of trucks and offers connectivity to the IntelsatOne fiber network.

Networks that will receive PSSI’s services include CBS, CBS Sports, Fox, Fox Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN News, ESPN 2, ESPNU and SEC Network.