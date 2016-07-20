PSSI Global to Transmit RNC and DNC

VAN NUYS, CALIF.—PSSI Global is crossing the aisle, announcing that it will provide satellite transmission and digital encoding services for both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions in July.

Two flyaway uplink systems were installed on the roof of the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland for convention coverage.

Three clients are receiving PSSI services during the RNC, including WETA, GOP-TV and Eurovision. For WETA, PSSI is providing frame accurate, multi-channel encoding on its flyaway satellite and fiber circuits, allowing the WETA facility in Washington D.C. to remotely produce and switch its coverage. The ad hoc system at WETA facilities receive and decode the multiplex while also sending three return paths of audio, video and communication via satellite and fiber back to Cleveland. The system, which can support up to 10 hours of transmission a day, will also be used for the DNC.

GOP-TV is utilizing a 2.4m flyaway uplink system at the convention for deployment of full coverage. The systems are certified for operations on all Domsat, Intelsat, Eutelsat, Defense Services Communication Systems and other international satellites. GOP-TV plans to supplement its coverage with inserts from PSSI uplink trucks across the U.S.

Eurovision will use a Ku-Band truck from PSSI for coverage on the final day of the RNC. A second Ku-Band truck is expected to be used during the DNC to offer two separate paths of audio and video via satellite. One path will provide full coverage of the convention, the other will offer interviews and additional coverage; both will be distributed as a webcast.

The 2016 RNC is currently underway in Cleveland and will wrap up on July 21. The DNC will take place in Philadelphia from July 25-28.