P+S TECHNIK camera rigs play critical role in live 3-D concert production

P+S TECHNIK supplied its Freestyle Rig and Standard Rig for live coverage of a 3-D concert by Die Fantastischen Vier, Germany's leading hip-hop group.

The live 3-D broadcast was transmitted Sept. 28 by satellite to 91 cinemas across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Belgium.

The Freestyle Rig is especially designed to offer a maximum of creative choice for camera movement in 3-D production and has been used on Steadicam systems on a couple of live transmissions in collaboration with SKY.

In this application, the Freestyle Rig with its integrated motors for stereo base and angular adjustment was mounted on a Technocrane 30. It carried Sony HDC-P1s with 10mm Zeiss DigiPrime lenses.

The Standard Rig carried heavy Sony HDC-1550 broadcast cameras with 14mm Zeiss DigiPrime lenses.