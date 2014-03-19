Pronology to Showcase Asset Management at the 2014 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Pronology will showcase its full range of asset management tools supporting tapeless workflow processes ranging from content creation to distribution. Within a user-friendly interface, it provides users with all the features and benefits of working within a collaborative, Web-based environment, from ingest to archive. It also gives users the option of working in the cloud via an Intranet or secure Pronology-hosted network using a standard Web browser.
Pronology integrates tools that acquire, log, organize and transcode content from ingest, including the ability to directly manage recording devices. There are feature-rich production tools, such as real-time logging, sub-clipping and storyboarding using Web proxies. It remotely manages project approvals efficiently and offers web video hosting and advanced content delivery services, including multi-platform distribution and VOD delivery. It also includes a complete archive solution that manages content and metadata on LTO data tape or in the cloud.
The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.
Pronology will be in booth SL12410.
