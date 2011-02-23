Professionally produced online video sees 47 percent view growth in 2010

Total views of professionally produced video hosted by online and crossplatform media brands grew 47.1 percent last year to 72.3 billion, according to a newly published report from AccuStream Research.

According to AccuStream, two primary factors drove growth last year: the popularity of viewing long-form video, with more than 10 billion views, making up 14.5 percent of the total, and the growing importance of video aggregation sites and services.

The report, “Pro Online Video 1999-2014: Consumption and Category Share Analytics,” is based on 13 years of research (1998 to 2010).

Strong demand for entertainment and kids' video, including Disney.com, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids sites, continued to pace that category's performance, the report says. Music video views on professionally managed sites, such as Vevo, improved share percentage, reversing what was a four-year decline.

Online-only brands, including those owned and operated by major offline media companies, generated 63.1 percent of total views, an increase of 20 percent over 2009, while cable/premium TV branded sites controlled another 26.3 percent, the report said.

Entertainment/children’s programming video made up 24.4 percent of the market, followed by TV-related content at 23.6 percent. Video aggregators originated 17.2 percent of 2010 video views.

Video views per unique user, per site, per month jumped by 51 percent to 6.2 across all categories, with Internet-only brands delivering nine views, which was significantly higher than the average.

Sites with an excess of 100 million views per month clocked in at 18.3 views per unique user and accounted for 61.8 of total views, according to the report.