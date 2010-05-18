Producer, star Cullen relies on DIONIC 90 battery for demanding HD shoots

When action sports programming producer and star Kevin Cullen hits the road to capture extreme outdoor sports in HD, his battery of choice is an Anton/Bauer DIONIC 90.

From riding an ATV through the rough country surrounding the source of the Nile in Uganda, Africa, to snowmobiling around an active volcano in central Iceland, Cullen, president of Water Production, shoots under harsh conditions that test both man and machine.

The battery offers a real-time display that continually updates the operator on how much run-time remains and on the state of the current charge. Cullen uses two different charging systems to keep the juice running: the Dual 2722 for charging and routine maintenance and a T Series Twin charger for lightweight portability.