Pro Volleyball Federation Leverages LTN To Grow Broadcast, Streaming Audiences

LTN will help the Pro Volleyball Federation up its broadcast and streaming game.

COLUMBIA, Md.—The Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) has turned to LTN to deliver live video production enhancements and expanded distribution of linear broadcast and streaming television this year.

The league is leveraging a modular suite of intelligent IP video transport, live video production and live-event versioning technologies from LTN to reach audiences on broadcast networks and digital platforms like CBS, Fox Sports and Roku, LTN said.

After launching in 2024 with record-setting attendance numbers, broadcast coverage with CBS Sports Network and YouTube viewing figures surpassing 3.9 million, PVF’s expanded and extended 2025 season opened on Jan. 9, bringing live coverage from San Diego Mojo’s clash with the Orlando Valkyries to FS2 audiences.

PVF has expanded its broadcast coverage by 350% this season from a year ago, deploying a new portfolio of LTN’s live video production, real-time customization and intelligent IP distribution services to deliver all 45 linear broadcast matches and 70 live digital events, it said.

“PVF is innovation-first and committed to growing the game through world-class experiences and best-in-class technology choices,” said PVF CEO Jen Spicher. “LTN provides us with unique technologies, top infrastructure and trusted live video production expertise to help our fast-growing sport scale and reach new audiences. We’ve elevated our production quality, revenue potential and efficiency with LTN while achieving the flexibility we need as a nimble organization—this partnership supports our blueprint for growth.”

LTN provides PVF with a comprehensive suite of on-site and remote live video production services backed by ultra-reliable IP video transmission, enabling a nine-camera centralized production from LTN’s production facility and technical operations center (TOC) in Kansas City, Mo.

LTN provides intelligent signal ingest, custom graphics, audio mixing, video switching, replay and on-site announcer integration. It prepares and delivers all televised events for major national broadcast and global streaming partners via the LTN network.

“A new breed of sports leagues are unlocking unprecedented audience and business growth through smart technology partnerships,” LTN Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Myers said.

“We work with the biggest federations and fastest-growing leagues in the world,” Myers continued. “Partnerships like this are all about fueling growth and pushing innovation through gold-standard technologies and intelligent automation. Organizations like PVF make forward-thinking live video production choices to scale their operations, widen their audience, and deliver immersive viewing experiences on any platform.”

PVF is also using LTN Arc, the company’s live-event versioning solution, to create tailored versions of live event feeds to meet diverse formatting, audio and monetization requirements for digital platforms, it said.

A combination of managed video infrastructure and automated, modular technology enables audio mixing with natural sound, remote announcer integration, scorebug graphics, watermarks and video slating during key moments to power platform-tailored distribution and limitless audience reach via YouTube, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website.