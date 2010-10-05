Pro Products Readies for Tech Fair



Professional Products, a Gaithersburg, Md. audio/video equipment supplier and systems integrator, is preparing for its 20th annual Technology Fair to be held on Oct. 20 and 21. The event is one of the largest dealer-sponsored equipment showcases in the country, with more than 25,000 square feet of exhibition space devoted to the latest technologies in video, audio, media and communications.



The Tech Fair is being held at the Martin’s Crosswinds event center in Greenbelt, Md. and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.



In addition to equipment exhibits and demonstrations, the event will also feature a professionally lit camera set and a special area reserved for video projector display evaluation.



To obtain additional information or to register for the Tech Fair, contact Sarah Cody by telephone at 202-997-6798 or e-mail her at sarah@verasolve.com.



