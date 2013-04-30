President Obama to nominate Tom Wheeler as FCC chair

According to Reuters, President Barack Obama will nominate venture capitalist Tom Wheeler on Wednesday to become the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC.

Photo: Core Capital

"Tom Wheeler is an experienced leader in the communications technology field who shares the president's commitment to protecting consumers, promoting innovation, enhancing competition and encouraging investment," the official said.

Mignon Clyburn will serve as acting FCC chair until Wheeler is confirmed, the official said.

Wheeler is a former president of the National Cable Television Assn. and the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Assn. As of press time, the NAB had not issued a press release with comments.

Despite his close ties to industries he will soon regulate, some media watchdogs are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Wheeler was a major fundraiser for Obama's political campaign.

The current chairman is Julius Ganachowski, who is scheduled to step down.