Premier League Selects ChyronHego’s Real-Time Player Tracking Technology

LONDON —Barclays Premier League has chosen ChyronHego’s TRACAB image-based tracking system to deliver real-time player tracking data across the entire league.



This deployment will span all 380 matches per season over a three-year term. The TRACAB systems, which were deployed at the start of the 2013-2014 season, are installed in the 20 stadia of the competing teams in the Barclays Premier League and produce 3D positional data and live speeds for the players, referees, assistant referees and the ball.



TRACAB uses advanced image-processing technology to determine the position of all moving objects in the field of play at a rapid 25 times per second. The result is a live data feed that contains the X, Y and Z positional coordinates for each identified object. The data can then be streamed in an open format to visualization platforms, such as broadcast graphics systems, online and mobile platforms, and can also be used to prepare performance statistics for sports analysts.