Polecam to feature Theia ultra-wide-angle lens at IBC2010

At IBC2010, Polecam will highlight the Theia MY125M ultra-wide-angle lens. The company has recently been appointed the official broadcast industry distributor of the lens.

The MY125M is well-suited for sports coverage in applications such as capturing the entire mouth of the goal without visible barrel distortion. Polecam tested the lens while providing technical consultancy to Grey Advertising on a commercial for a new range of Toshiba LCD TV displays.

Designed for use with 1/3in single-CCD or CMOS cameras of up to 5-megapixel resolution, the C-mounting MY125M captures a 125-degree horizontal field of view with high geometric precision and 10cm to infinity focal depth. Aperture is manually adjustable between F1.8 and fully closed.

