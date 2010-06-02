PMI Digital Adds Utah Router



Pittsburgh-based post production and media distributor, PMI Digital, has deployed a Utah Scientific Utah-400 digital routing switcher in their new 20,000 square foot facility.



“Just like a broadcaster, we operate 24/7 and we can't afford down time with a critical component like the router," said Ed Fraticelli, chief engineer at PMI. “We wanted a self-contained all-SDI switcher, and once we filtered out those that weren't built to broadcast standards of reliability, we found several with the features we wanted. What set Utah Scientific apart were the outstanding customer service and the 10-year, no-cost warranty. We were impressed with those.”



The new 144x144 frame Utah router replaces an older analog/digital hybrid model and is interfaced with a Barco high-resolution multiviewer display system.



