Pliant Technologies to Show New Mini In-Ear Headset, Accessories at NAB Show

AUBURN, Ala.—Pliant Technologies will feature its new miniature in-ear style headset and new accessories with long-distance, long-term power options during the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

The new PHS-IEHU uses silicone ear concha locks and earbuds for either left ear or right ear orientation. It also allows use of custom ear molds designed specifically for the individual user’s ear from custom ear mold manufacturers Coda Room Audio and Sensaphonics, the company said.

The brand features two new accessories the PAC-RTM-SMU universal single RT mounting bracket and in conjunction with battery specialist Indipro Tools, the PBT-VMNT radio transceiver battery adapter, for its CrewCom lineup of radio transceivers (RTs), it said.

The in-ear headset offers an unobtrusive, miniature electret microphone and windscreen with a small flexible boom. Models supporting various connectivity allow for use with most industry-standard intercom beltpacks via 4- or 5-pin XLR connections as well as 6-pin female Mini XLR connectivity. There also is an option for dual 3.5mm connectivity, allowing for use with MicroCom M or MicroCom XR models. An optional PTT (push-to-talk) button will also be available for applications where external remote momentary talk on/off operation is required, the company said.

The PAC-RTM-SMU universal single RT mounting bracket and PBT-VMNT radio transceiver battery adapter can transform any current CrewCom RT into one that will allow placement of an RT with connectivity to fiber where no AC power is accessible, providing about 16 hours of RT battery life, it said.

Users can slide on any V-Mount battery to Pliant’s PBT-VMNT battery adapter and plug it directly to the 48V port of any CrewCom RT. The new battery adapter also allows use of any industry-standard V-mount battery, which can be provide eight hours or more of RT operation depending on battery size/capacity. The PAC-RTM-SMU universal RT mount supports Manfrotto-style Hex, ¼-inch-20, 5/8-inch-27 and 3/8-inch-16 mount thread sizes, the company said.

See Pliant Technologies at NAB Show booth C5310.