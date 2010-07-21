PlayBox Technology provides playout for ITV in South Africa

PlayBox Technology has completed a turnkey project in Pretoria, South Africa, for the complete playout facilities of a new TV channel, ITV, an English-speaking, Islamic satellite station that broadcasts from South Africa to 20 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The project included supply, project management, installation, commissioning and on-site acceptance and training. ITV now uses single-channel playout with a redundant playout system comprising two AirBox playout servers, each complete with TitleBox interactive CG with graphics. Ingest is done with a CaptureBox server, with scheduling available via ListBox and DataBox, that orchestrates the on-time flow of media from CaptureBox through to AirBox. The graphics templates are designed with TitleBox Preparation.

The servers are HD-ready and ready for the expansion of video storage beyond the current total of 1000 hours of SD video already installed, with 250 hours in the CaptureBox and 750 hours in each AirBox.