PlayBox Research Finds Growing Interest in OTT Monetization

HATFIELD, U.K.—New research from PlayBox Technology UK suggests that many media companies and creators are lagging in the creation of OTT platforms for their content but that there is rapidly growing interest in establishing one to better monetize their content.

The PlayBox survey of content owners and creators from broadcasters to YouTubers and vloggers found that 83% of respondents said that they did not currently operate an OTT platform for their content.

But 63% expressed significant interest in establishing one. Primary drivers for this interest were to retain control of their own content, to capture audience data, and most important to open up new monetization avenues, Playbox reported.

“What is clear from this small but significant study is that there is a real desire to provide a channel for content direct to the audience,” said Philip Neighbour, COO at PlayBox Technology. “Naturally, these people want to receive a fair reward for their work, with roughly the same number of respondents seeing subscriptions (33%) and advertising (30%) as the primary source of income.”

“This very much underlines the way that PlayBox has been developing in recent times,” Neighbour continued. “We have taken our traditional broadcast channel management and playout technology and extended it to provide all the functionality you need to build and operate an online presence, through cloud-hosted services like OTT Stream. Users can use the functionality they need, add third-party facilities like Google AdSense if that is the right path for them, and pay for just what they need on a software-as-a-service basis.”