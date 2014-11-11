Pixcom taps Matrox for KVM Extension

MONTREAL—Pixcom, one of Canada’s largest independent post production houses, has installed a Matrox Avio KVM extension to link up real-time control in its new, larger Montreal headquarters.

Pixcom wanted to centralize its television production and video editing equipment in order to reduce in-studio noise and heat. It also needed a KVM extension that could extend dual-display HP workstations running Avid Media Composer software, with keyboard, mouse, speakers and graphics tablets and sound mixing consoles when required.

The company said it chose the Avio for ease of integration, reliability, supported distance, supported resolutions and the fact that it provided a compact, rackmountable design with all required connections on one box. Pixcom was also able to combine Avio with a compatible fiber-optic network switch.

Matrox Avio, which consists of a transmitter and receiver pair, transmits workstation signals over a single fiber-optic cable, which helps reduce the total amount of cabling required and deployment costs. It also means higher switch-to-desktop density can be achieved when combining Avio with a fiber-optic network switch.