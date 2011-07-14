Pilat to Show Enhanced IBMS Broadcast Management Software at IBC

AMSTERDAM—At IBC, Pilat Media will showcase the latest version of its IBMS end-to-end broadcast management software, which has been enhanced by the addition of an advanced Operational Cockpit. The Operational Cockpit ties together workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the status of a large number of key business processes.

Pilat will also demonstrate IBMS:InTouch, a tablet-compatible order and account management console for IBMS Sales, Pilat’s advertising sales management system. Also on hand will be IBMS TrafficCentral, which provides a single point of control to drive business and traffic operations from schedule creation to reconciliation; and IBMC Workflow Orchestrator, an advanced enterprise-scale workflow integration hub for Pilat’s IBMS:Adapt set of customization tools.



Pilat Media will be in Stand 3.B14.