Pilat Media to highlight new IBMS at BroadcastAsia 2012

At BroadcastAsia2012, Pilat Media will highlight its Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), which offers a flexible and scalable information backbone that can adapt to changing broadcast business requirements.

Additionally, IBMS is being enhanced with new features and functions that enable a richer, streamlined, and more automated multiplatform experience. These include automated metadata management and media preparation, customer-defined multidimensional rights management, and catch-up automation.

Automated Metadata Management and Media Preparation

Pilat Media is announcing a new automated metadata workflow for IBMS that accelerates the process of acquiring and preparing content and building subsequent offers. This new capability enables IBMS to import metadata automatically for large volumes of content, check and retrieve missing metadata from information suppliers, drive transcoders to prepare media for distribution, and create and place offers in the service navigation menu based on metadata values such as genre, resolution, and cast.

Customer-Defined Multidimensional Rights Management

With new expanded rights management capabilities, IBMS becomes even more future-proof. Users can define an unlimited number of rights dimensions, ensuring that assets are fully utilized and contractual obligations are always met. Rights dimensions can include such parameters as broadcast resolutions, regions, devices, delivery platforms, and revenue models. As new rights dimensions emerge, IBMS users can configure the appropriate rights themselves immediately and then log, track, and manage their usage from a centralized platform.

Catch-Up Automation

IBMS now provides setup and automation of catch-up services to be delivered to multiple devices, linking linear scheduling to catch-up schedules while applying rights-aware business rules, service policies, and offer profiles.