Pilat Media Launches IBMS Express

LONDON — Pilat Media has launched IBMS Express, described as a modular and flexible entry-level business management system based on the company’s broadcast management solutions. Deployed as a cloud-based platform.



As a cloud-based service, Pilat said IBMS Express dovetails with a broadcaster’s outsourced IT strategy. A pay-as-you-grow software-as-a-service pricing model gets stations up and running with minimal upfront investment, the vendor said. IBMS Express is designed to be easily configured and ready for use in a matter of weeks, with Pilat Media’s professional services team providing configuration, training, and ongoing maintenance of the live system.



The first IBMS Express module Pilat Media will launch is Content Express, which allows broadcasters to schedule media assets and manage them throughout the broadcast lifecycle, from acquisition to postproduction processing, transmission, and reconciliation. Additional modules for sales, rights, and on-demand management will follow.

Pilat will show IBMS Express at Booth N6224 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 8-11.