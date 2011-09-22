Phoenix TV transfer files with Aspera technology

Aspera announced that Phoenix TV has selected its file transfer and management platform to drive their state-of-the-art cloud-based media and asset management system.

First launched in 1996, Phoenix TV is a Hong Kong-based Mandarin Chinese television broadcaster within the Greater China region. The company has 2500 employees servicing six different television channels including Phoenix InfoNews Channel, Phoenix Chinese Channel, Phoenix Movie Channel and Phoenix Hong Kong Channel. Distribution via cable and satellite has the service expanded to 150 countries and regions with more than 250 million viewers worldwide.

Phoenix TV covers more than 180 million viewers in Mainland China alone. It is one of the few non-government related television broadcasters available to the mainland Chinese audience and has been able to broadcast information about events not covered by the government media.

When Phoenix TV began designing their new Hong Kong headquarters in 2007, they did so with digital file management and a cloud-based infrastructure in mind to take advantage of the benefits in resource management, security and client access to multiple systems that such framework provides. Phoenix needed to increase file transfer speed of time sensitive digital content that was not being met by traditional FTP means.

To meet their stringent requirements, Aspera needed to provide software that could be built into the four layers of the internal cloud architecture: hardware, platform, application and services.

After close collaboration between the Phoenix and Aspera technical teams, a system was deployed to send and receive content from multiple originating sites, with advanced workflows allowing for content in final format to be automatically pushed into media asset management and other necessary systems without user management for on-demand access and play-out.