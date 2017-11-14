Philo Launches Its Own Live TV Streaming Service

SAN FRANCISCO—There is a new player in the live TV streaming service field, as Philo, a television technology company, is rolling out its streaming service nationwide. The new service will feature live TV, DVR and on-demand services for entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge programming.

The content available on Philo’s service will include programming from A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Scripps Network and Viacom channels like A&E, AMC, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, History, IFC, MTV, Nickelodeon, TLC and more.

Technology features for the streaming service include the ability to watch on up to three different devices at the same time. The service offers a 30-day DVR, on-demand library, and the ability to pause live channels or watch programs from the beginning.

One of the features that Philo expects to roll out next year integrates social media platforms, fittingly as the Philo CEO Andrew McCollum was one of the founders of Facebook. Among the social features planned is the ability for friends to see what you are watching, allowing people to sync up and watch something at the same time.

Philo is able to work on web browsers, Roku devices, an iOS app and Android via Chrome.

Philo is offering the service for $16 per month and includes more than 35 channels. An additional nine channels can be added for an additional $4 a month.