Pharos expands training support from Reading headquarters

Pharos has extended training support at its UK headquarters in Reading.

Managed by technology specialist Elaine Jarvis, the training resource is geared toward providing hands-on training at Pharos offices or at customer sites.

Jarvis recently joined Pharos from Viasat Broadcasting. She began her broadcast career in 1979 as an on-air assistant at BCTV in Vancouver. In 1983, she began working as a senior videotape engineer at TV-AM in London, and then moved to IndiEdit as an editor in 1988 and then to Viasat in 1994 as a transmission controller.

Supporting the Pharos training resource is Andy Benning, who recently rejoined the company from Miranda. Benning will be focused on providing an information bridge between the Pharos development team and colleagues in sales and other departments.

See Pharos at IBC Stand 10.D31.