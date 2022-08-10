Phabrix Launches QxP

THATCHAM, U.K.—The broadcast test and measurement provider Phabrix has announced the launch of a portable Qx Series instrument in the form of the brand new QxP.

The QxP inherits the flexible architecture and extensive workflow support of the QxL rasterizer and will be show on booth 10.C01 at IBC2022 between September 9-12 at the Amsterdam RAI.

It incorporates a 3RU multi-touch 1920 x 1200 7” LCD screen and is equally at home on-set in SDR/HDR, grading and shading applications, as well as in QC, MCR, engineering and R&D environments, the company said.

“We are delighted to be able to present the latest addition to our hugely popular Qx Series of T&M tools at this year’s IBC Show,” said Phillip Adams, founder and CEO of Phabrix. “Based on the renowned QxL unit, the QxP packs a fantastic amount of features and workflow support into its 3RU frame. With so many broadcasters and solutions developers needing to carry on working across different environments in SDI as well as implementing new IP workflows – not to mention adding the complexity of 4K and HDR to existing HD production – the need for a versatile, portable and compact rasterizer is evident to see. We believe we have delivered precisely that with the new QxP and invite IBC visitors to come to our booth and find out more!”

The latest addition to the industry-leading Qx Series, the QxP’s extensive feature-set is headlined by its capacity for 25GbE UHD IP workflows, and its suitability for portable operation thanks to an optional V-mount battery plate. Incorporating touchscreen control, and external HDMI for a rasterizer output with up to 16 instruments, the QxP has been designed to provide all of the capabilities required for flexibility and ease of configuration when working with both existing and emerging production infrastructures, the company said.

That means the QxP is suitable for workflows involving HD, UHD, SDR, HDR, SDI and IP, as well as conventional and remote productions, the company said.

Underlining its readiness for next-generation workflows, the QxP comes with extensive IP support including SMPTE ST 2110 and 2022-6, along with compatibility with a wide range of 444 and 422, YUV and RGB video formats. For real-time IP production, the unit provides support for generation and analysis of HD/3G/UHD/EUHD 2110 payloads on generic SFP28/25GbE interfaces. SDI users are also catered for with an SDI option for hybrid SDI/IP applications and a fully-featured SDI toolset with audio, Dolby-detect and DATA view included as standard, the company said.