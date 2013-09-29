PESA unveils 4K Cheetah router, expansion kits

PESA has introduced the new Cheetah 4K 16 x 16 routing switcher and retrofit UHDTV/4K expansion kits for Cheetah 3Gb/s systems.

Built on PESA’s Cheetah digital video routing platform and using the company’s easyPORT converter module technology, the new 4K routing switcher provides UHDTV video distribution up to 1968ft for 2160p50/60, 10-bit 4:2:2 SDI signals. The retrofit kits provide a simple plug-and-play upgrade for current 3G-SDI Cheetah routers.

Taking up 4RU, the Cheetah 4K 16 x 16 router provides all of the necessary control elements placed internal to the frame. With hot-swappable matrix and I/O cards, as well as internal power and control, the need for additional power and external cabling is virtually eliminated. For mission critical, real-time on-air, and 24/7 operations, redundant power and control modules can be added without using additional rack space. The router is controlled through traditional RS-232/422 or Ethernet connections, and its built-in SNMP MIB simplifies integration to third-party network system management software.