Pesa to Debut 3G-SDI cards for Cheetah at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Pesa will debut upgraded Cheetah Demux-3G de-embedding cards and Mux-3G embedding cards that integrate Cheetah 3G I/O video signals with Cheetah DRS audio routing distribution systems. They double audio channel capacity to 256 channels per card and reduce power consumption.



From HD-SDI and 3G-SDI sources, both cards handle up to 16 individual video signals (input or output, depending on the card) and up to 16 audio channels for each video signal. Eight audio channels are supported from SD-SDI, 270 Mbps signals. The cards can also detect compressed Dolby audio, 3G-SDI Level B or ASI formatted 270 Mbps signals and pass them through unaltered. Individual time code signals can be embedded (MUX) into each video channel or extracted (DEMUX) for distribution through the DRS system.



With audio and video sharing the same data stream, the cards reduce potential switching errors and lip sync issues while reducing and simplifying cabling. Also, newer FPGA technology lowers power consumption by almost 40 percent in the Demux card and over 15 percent in the Mux card, which provides greater resources for future enhancements.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



