Pertuisel to discuss Web TV during Digital TV CEE conference

Ludovic Pertuisel, Thomson Video Networks' Web TV/OTT product line manager, is delivering a session at the Digital TV CEE conference, June 26-28 in Prague.

Scheduled for June 27 at 3:10 p.m., the session, "Delivering Broadcast-Quality Video Over OTT Networks," will cover the essential differences that set Internet TV apart from broadcast delivery. Attendees will learn how advances in video compression and adaptive streaming for CDN networks can transform the viewing experience, and how Internet TV and broadcast systems can be integrated to ensure maximum benefit.