PENTA displays tiny HD camera

At NAB (booth N102) PENTA Studiotech will show the Lux Media Plan (LMP) HD1200 micro camera system. The ultra-compact HD camera offers remote-controlled, high-quality HD video capture for a range of specialized broadcast and production environments.

The small camera is already used by European broadcasters, accommodating small-footprint, challenging on-location shoots.

PENTA Studiotech is a representative of the LMP line of high-end specialty cameras in North America. LMP's HD 1200 is one of the smallest HD cameras available, designed to capture the excitement and up-close intensity of sports events and concerts and to take advantage of opportunities to capture images within tight spaces. The HD 1200 captures images at resolutions up to 1080p, and can be remotely controlled over long distances.

Building upon its use within the Lux Media Plan LDK 3000 camera, the HD 1200 features the 2/3in Thomson Xensium HD sensor, which has an array of 2.4 million pixels and supports 1080p, 1080i and HD 720p formats.