Peloton Coach Cody Rigsby To Discuss ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ Philosophy At 2022 NAB Show
Cody Rigsby has attracted more than a million Peloton students and social media followers
WASHINGTON D.C.—Cody Rigsby, a fitness instructor and social media star, will address 2022 NAB Show attendees during his main stage “You’re Doing Great, Boo: In Conversation With Peloton’s Cody Rigsby” session, Tuesday, April 26, at 3:30 p.m.
Rigsby, a Peloton instructor, instructs students to push themselves but to enjoy themselves as well. His classes have attracted more than 120,000 Peloton members to his #BooCrew and 1.5 million social media followers.
After moving to New York City for an internship at the Broadway Dance Center, Rigsby worked as a professional dancer on projects for Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Victoria’s Secret, ELLE Magazine and “Saturday Night Live.” Rigsby was paired with professional dancer Cheryl Burke on the 30th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” where he finished in third place.
He has been the face of several brands, including Adidas, Capital One, Chobani, Therabody and Chipotle. The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, “Good Morning America,” Vogue, “The Today Show,” GQ and Forbes have featured Rigsby.
