Pebble, Nevion Announce Product Integration

WEYBRIDGE, U.K. and OSLO, Norway—Pebble and Nevion today announced a new integration between Pebble Control, the company’s IP connection management solution, and Nevion’s VideoIPath orchestration and SDN (software-defined network) control software.

The integration will enable Pebble Control customers to control SDNs as well as traditional IGMP-based networks that may already be controlled by the solution, Pebble said.

Pebble Control can discover devices in the VideoIPath system and issue connection requests based on user input. Additionally, VideoIPath users can now take advantage of advanced Pebble Control features, such as its container logic concept, it said.

“IP networking is a complex area and can seem daunting to customers as they transition to a new technology. Our Pebble Control application offers broadcasters standards-based interoperability for IP broadcast facilities or workflows of all scales,” said Pebble CTO Miroslav Jeras. “We have architected the system around the concepts of ease of use, interoperability and reliability. With the addition of VideoIPath integration, our customers can further expand their IP systems to more complex COTS network architectures and wide area networking applications.”