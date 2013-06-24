Pebble Broadcast Systems Relocates

DENVER—Pebble Broadcast Systems has relocated to a larger, purpose-built facility in Colorado.



The new headquarters are in the Denver metropolitan area of Broomfield, and are better suited to accommodate the company’s expanding staff and equipment requirements, according to General Manager Eric Openshaw.



“The company’s user base in the U.S. continues to grow, with systems installed or in progress at operators such as KCET, AMC, CUNY and Fox, and we have simply outgrown our previous accommodation,” Openshaw said. “With increased equipment requirements and new developers and projects staff to accommodate, this new facility will enable our outstanding team to better support our strong portfolio of automation, channel in a box and integrated channel products, and gives us further room to expand in the future.”



