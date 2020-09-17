PBS Masterpiece Available in Canada via Amazon Prime Video

ARLINGTON, Va.—PBS Distribution has announced that its PBS Masterpiece streaming channel is now available for Canadian viewers through Amazon Prime Video Channels. PBS Masterpiece includes the latest episodes of British dramas and award-winning series.

With the launch of the PBS Masterpiece channel, Canadian viewers will have access to programs that include “Sanditon,” “Endeavour,” “Home Fries,” “Inspector Lewis,” “Poldark” and “Victoria.” The channel also provides titles from the Walter Presents library, featuring shows from all over the world, subtitled in English.

The PBS Masterpiece streaming channel has been available in the U.S. since 2017.

The subscription rate for PBS Masterpiece in Canada will be CDN $6.99/month, plus applicable taxes with an Amazon Prime membership.