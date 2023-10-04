Pay-TV Continues its Downward Slide Across All Demographics

The rate of cord cutting has increased over the past five years according to a new report from Leichtman Research Group, which found that only 64% of TV households nationwide now have some form of pay-TV service. The percentage of TV households that have a live pay-TV service (via cable, satellite, Telco, or internet-delivered vMVPD) is down from 78% in 2018, 86% in 2013, and 87% in 2008.

It’s not just younger viewers that reflect the downturn though. In TV households with viewers 45 years and older, that percentage has fallen to 70%, compared to 88% in 2013. For younger households, adults ages 18-44, only 56% have a pay-TV service compared to 83% a decade ago.

These findings are based on a survey of 1,769 households from throughout the United States, and are part of a new LRG study, Pay-TV in the U.S. 2023. This is LRG’s twenty-first annual study on this topic.

Other related findings include:

48% of those that moved in the past year do not currently have a pay-TV service – a higher level than in any previous year

42% of renters do not have a pay-TV service – compared to 33% of homeowners

33% of non-subscribers last had a pay-TV service within the past three years, 37% last had a pay-TV service over three years ago, and 30% never had a pay-TV service

Among those that never had a pay-TV service, 63% are ages 18-34, compared to 24% of former pay-TV subscribers

The mean age of traditional pay-TV subscribers is 49.3 – compared to 42.5 among non-subscribers, and 40.8 with vMVPD-only

Among all pay-TV subscribers, the mean reported spending per month is $112.70 – 5% higher than the mean monthly spending in 2018

“The percent of U.S. TV households with a live pay-TV service waned over the past decade, with a more precipitous decline over the past five years,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “The penetration of pay-TV remains lowest among younger adults and the categories that they tend to populate, including movers and renters. Today, 56% of ages 18-44 have a pay-TV service, compared to 83% a decade ago.”