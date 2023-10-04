Pay-TV Continues its Downward Slide Across All Demographics
Percentage of subscribers has fallen 14% in the past five years
The rate of cord cutting has increased over the past five years according to a new report from Leichtman Research Group, which found that only 64% of TV households nationwide now have some form of pay-TV service. The percentage of TV households that have a live pay-TV service (via cable, satellite, Telco, or internet-delivered vMVPD) is down from 78% in 2018, 86% in 2013, and 87% in 2008.
It’s not just younger viewers that reflect the downturn though. In TV households with viewers 45 years and older, that percentage has fallen to 70%, compared to 88% in 2013. For younger households, adults ages 18-44, only 56% have a pay-TV service compared to 83% a decade ago.
These findings are based on a survey of 1,769 households from throughout the United States, and are part of a new LRG study, Pay-TV in the U.S. 2023. This is LRG’s twenty-first annual study on this topic.
Other related findings include:
- 48% of those that moved in the past year do not currently have a pay-TV service – a higher level than in any previous year
- 42% of renters do not have a pay-TV service – compared to 33% of homeowners
- 33% of non-subscribers last had a pay-TV service within the past three years, 37% last had a pay-TV service over three years ago, and 30% never had a pay-TV service
- Among those that never had a pay-TV service, 63% are ages 18-34, compared to 24% of former pay-TV subscribers
- The mean age of traditional pay-TV subscribers is 49.3 – compared to 42.5 among non-subscribers, and 40.8 with vMVPD-only
- Among all pay-TV subscribers, the mean reported spending per month is $112.70 – 5% higher than the mean monthly spending in 2018
“The percent of U.S. TV households with a live pay-TV service waned over the past decade, with a more precipitous decline over the past five years,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. “The penetration of pay-TV remains lowest among younger adults and the categories that they tend to populate, including movers and renters. Today, 56% of ages 18-44 have a pay-TV service, compared to 83% a decade ago.”
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.