Participants in Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech's Startup Program Secure 15 Business Deals

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech has announced that the 10 companies in the fourth class of its program for startups have secured 15 pilots, partnerships, and commercial deals.

Over the past six months, 28 entrepreneurs have engaged with SportsTech’s prestigious partner consortium, which includes: NBC Sports, NBC Sports Next, Sky Sports, Comcast Spectacor, GOLF, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Premier League, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Swimming, USA Cycling, and the recently added partner the University of Notre Dame.

The announced deals for the program's fourth class builds on SportsTech’s legacy of connecting early-stage companies with some of the world’s top sports brands. Since the first class debuted in 2021, alumni have achieved 159 pilots, partnerships, and commercial deals with consortium partners.

The 2024 SportsTech program is formally coming to a conclusion at the RALLY Innovation Conference starting August 27 and running through August 28 in Indianapolis. The conference will feature several SportsTech leaders, including alumni and experts from Xfinity, NASCAR, Notre Dame, and NBC, and offer founders an opportunity to showcase their capabilities to a global audience.

“The 10 enterprise-ready companies selected for this year’s cohort, chosen out of a pool of 1,500 applicants, have gone above and beyond to exceed the expectations of Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech and our partners,” said Jenna Kurath, vice president of startup partnerships and head of Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech. “Over the past six months, they have excelled at forming meaningful partnerships and striving to make a lasting impact in the world of sports – and beyond. I am proud of their continued achievements and impressed with their potential for growth and scale, based on the business value they are providing to our SportsTech consortium partners.”

Through exclusive strategic engagement with partners, including during opportunities at NASCAR’s Daytona International Speedway, Universal Studios Florida, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and SportsTech’s annual Combine conference in Charlotte, N.C., founders are able to go behind the scenes and identify how to align their technology solutions to partners' operational needs.

These experiences enhance SportsTech’s customized curriculum, which strategically aligns advisors with companies to refine their enterprise approaches, learn to adapt within evolving and emerging marketplaces, and achieve successful business outcomes.

Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech also released some highlights of the program and the participants: